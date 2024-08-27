Namibia: Health Ministry Dismisses Local Mpox Rumour

Executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe has dismissed the rumour of mpox cases being reported in the country.

Nangombe on Tuesday said no mpox case has been reported in Namibia.

"There is no monkeypox case reported thus far in the country," he said.

Nangombe told NBC on Tuesday 18 people in the country have reported possible mpox symptoms to various health facilities, but no case has been confirmed yet.

He said of the 18 suspected cases, 15 tested negative, and three are awaiting their results. - Additional reporting NBC