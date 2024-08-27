Somalia: UN and Somali Partners Enhance Disability Rights Through Digital Training

27 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) has joined hands with Somali institutions and civil society organizations to foster an environment of accessibility and empowerment for individuals with disabilities. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance disability rights and inclusion in the Horn of African nation.

Recently, the United Nations played a crucial role in facilitating the visit of three Somali disability rights activists to participate in a five-day digital inclusion training session held at Kyambogo University in Kampala, Uganda. This training was specifically aimed at equipping these activists with advanced skills in Braille production and digital accessibility.

The training focused on critical areas such as advanced Braille production techniques and digital accessibility. Participants gained hands-on experience in creating Braille materials, which are essential for providing accessible educational and informational content to the visually impaired. The course also covered the integration of accessible technologies into digital platforms, promoting broader inclusivity in the digital realm.

By equipping Somali activists with these new skills, UNSOM and its partners are fostering a collaborative effort to address the unique challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. The training also emphasized advocacy strategies, empowering participants to push for policy changes and improvements in disability rights within Somalia.

This initiative aligns with UNSOM's broader mission to support human rights and social inclusion in Somalia. The skills acquired by the activists are expected to have a far-reaching impact, aiding in the development of comprehensive strategies to overcome barriers faced by the disabled community and contributing to a more equitable society.

The collaboration between UNSOM, Somali institutions, and civil society organizations is a testament to the ongoing efforts to empower activists and advocate for the rights of individuals with disabilities, marking a hopeful development in Somalia's journey toward greater accessibility and inclusivity.

