Rwanda: Paris 2024 Paralympic - Mukobwankawe, Niyibizi Named Team Rwanda's Flagbearers

Celebrated sitting volleyball player Liliane Mukobwankawe and middle distance runner Emmanuel Niyibizi will be Rwanda's flag bearers at the much-anticipated Paris 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, where thousands of para-athletes from 184 global delegations will be celebrated.

Like the Olympics, the Paralympics' opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium but will instead take place outside at the Place de la Concorde, which was transformed into an "urban park" for the Olympic Games hosting the skateboarding, freestyle BMX, 3x3 basketball and breaking.

Mukobwankawe who is the skipper of the National Sitting Volleyball team will be making her third appearance in the Olympics while Niyibizi will be making his maiden appearance in the 1500-meter running race.

They will lead a delegation of para-athletes who will represent Rwanda at the Games which will run until September 8.

The Summer 2024 Paralympics in Paris will bring together a total of 4,400 athletes from 184 countries around the globe. They will compete across 22 sporting disciplines with 549 medals expected to be won.

Rwanda will be hoping to end its medal jinx in Paris and the country's para-athletes look to make it to the podium for the first time.