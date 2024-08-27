Egypt Recovers 3 Artifacts From the Netherlands

The Egyptian embassy in the Hague received three smuggled Egyptian artifacts, thanks to support and coordination between the ministries of foreign affairs and tourism.

A ceremony took place at the embassy to celebrate the retrieval of the artifacts, with the participation of officials form the Dutch ministries of foreign affairs and culture.

Egyptian Ambassador to the Netherlands Hatem Abdel Qader signed the documents of receiving the artifacts to expedite their repatriation.

The restored pieces included a clay ushabti statue for an ancient Egyptian who lived between the dynasties of 26th-30th and dates back to between 664-332 bc along with parts of a wooden sarcophagus with drawing depicting Isis goddess which is believed to be belonging to the 26th of 27th dynasty and dates back to between 663-504 bc.

Head of an un-recognized mummy that belongs to a man who is believed to have died in the Hellenistic period between the years 170 and 45 bc is among the recovered artifacts.

The ushabti statue and parts of the sarcophagus were handed over to the Egyptian embassy by the Dutch police that believes they were illegally smuggled from Egypt, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, a Dutch national handed over the head of the mummy that he inherited from his family to the police, the Foreign Ministry added.