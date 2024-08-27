Mauritius Prison Service Inaugurates a Fish Processing Plant

A fish processing plant was inaugurated, and a first harvest of Berry Rouge was carried out, today, at the Richelieu Open Prison in Chebel in the presence of the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, and the Commissioner of Prisons, Mr Jaganaden Rungadoo.

On the occasion, the Blue Economy Minister also proceeded with the handing over of equipment to the Commissioner of Prisons with regards to the facilitation of the production of Berry Rouge.

In his address, Minister Maudhoo congratulated the Mauritius Prison Service (MPS) for embarking on the farming of Berry Rouge. "This aquaculture project," he indicated, "started in 2020, and today is a big success with ten fishing ponds containing around 50,000 Berry Rouge." He encouraged the MPS to further expand its activities and consider the production of freshwater prawns. "Aquaculture is an important component to ensure food security," he emphasised.

The Blue Economy Minister lauded the MPS for undertaking such remarkable initiatives aimed at empowering detainees and achieving food self-sufficiency. He also recalled that the Ministry and the MPS signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective of empowering detainees and helping them develop their skills to contribute to the enhancement of the environment.

On this score, Minister Maudhoo pointed out that several upgrading and renovation works had been carried out successfully by the detainees. These comprise metal painting, electrical, plumbing and gardening works. He lauded the efforts of the detainees, adding that they did their job with diligence and dedication. He affirmed Government's support to the detainees who would, upon release, wish to start their businesses and live a life of dignity.

For his part, Commissioner Rungadoo said that the harvest of the Berry Rouge was a significant achievement and was testament of the innovative approaches and the commitment of MPS to empower its detainees. He explained that the annual demand for fish consumption in prisons was around 50 tonnes at an estimated cost of Rs 8 million, and in order to cut cost and become autonomous, the MPS embarked on fish farming.

"Aquaculture is a strategic move to enhance the rehabilitation programme of the MPS and allow detainees to contribute to society. It is also an opportunity for detainees to change themselves, while instilling a sense of responsibility and team work among them," he stated.

Commissioner Rungadoo further indicated that the MPS was already self-sufficient in the production of bread, chicken, and eggs, and produced 30% of its vegetable consumption. He expressed the wish for the MPS to further expand its food production and enhance food security.