Mauritius: Winners of the 2nd Edition of the Inter-Primary Short Film Competition 2023 Awarded Prizes

The award ceremony for the Second Edition of the Inter-Primary Short Film Competition 2023 was held, today, at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka. Mare d'Albert Government School and Brisée Verdière Government School were crowned winners of the competition in the categories of Public Vote Award and Jury Award respectively.

This event, organised by the Mauritius Film Development Corporation (MFDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science, and Technology, aimed at encouraging creativity among primary school students and providing an opportunity for young Mauritians to showcase their latent talents.

Winners were awarded prizes as follows:

Public Vote-Best Film

1st Prize (Rs 50,000) and Trophy: Mare d'Albert Government School;

2nd Prize (Rs 30,000) and Shield : Notre Dame de La Confiance RCA ;

3rd Prize (Rs 25,000) and Shield: Orchard Kids;

4th Prize (Rs 20,000) and Shield: St Thérèse RCA and;

5th Prize (Rs 15,000) and Shield: Hugh Otter Barry Government School.

Jury Award - Best Film

1st Prize (Rs 50,000) and Trophy: Brisée Verdiere Government School;

2nd Prize (Rs 30,000) and Shield: Henry Buswell Government School;

3rd Prize (Rs 25,000) and Shield: Souillac RCA;

4th Prize (Rs 20,000) and Shield: Seegoolam Torul Government School and;

5th Prize (Rs 15,000) and Shield: Jawaharlal Nehru Government School.

Other winners in general categories of the competition were also awarded trophies and shields.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun; the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Parliamentary Private Secretaries, Mrs Mari Sandra Monia Mayotte, and Mr Muhammad Ismaël Rawoo; the General Manager of the MFDC, Mr Sachin Jootun; the President of the Jury, Mr Amick Teeluckdharry; and other personalities were present at the ceremony.

In his keynote address, President Roopun highlighted that the second edition of the Inter-primary Competition is a crucial step in introducing filmmaking to young students. He described it as a foundational effort to foster creativity and confidence, aligned with the MFDC's vision to invest in young talent and provide a platform for exploring their creative potential.

He thus commended everyone involved, including the Ministry of Education, teachers, headteachers, parents, and particularly the children who embraced the filmmaking challenge. Mr Roopun further emphasised that the children showed bravery and self-confidence and that the experience has greatly enhanced their personal development and skills.

In addition, President Roopun pointed out that the competition underscores the value of self-belief and the potential for personal growth through new experiences. It also encourages students to shift from passive consumption to active creation, with the hope that early filmmaking involvement will inspire many to pursue careers in the audiovisual industry, he added.

For her part, the Vice-Prime Minister underlined that this initiative allowed young Mauritians to reveal their hidden talents, as seen in the impressive short films produced last year. She further noted that the students' originality and enthusiasm for cinematography point to a promising future for both the individuals and the local film industry.

Moreover, she recalled that filmmaking is a complex process involving theme selection, scriptwriting, casting, and production, which requires considerable effort. With support from their teachers and the MFDC, the students overcame these challenges and produced remarkable films, gaining valuable skills in coordination, communication, teamwork, and creativity, the Vice-Prime Minister pointed out.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun also outlined that the filmmaking project supports holistic educational reforms by enhancing students' communication skills and self-expression, with students demonstrating confidence and versatility that contribute to their development as well-rounded individuals.

She elaborated that the theme of respect in the films is essential for fostering empathy, compassion, and environmental awareness. The students' dedication to these values not only diverted their focus from less productive activities but also provided a meaningful outlet that brought pride to their families, schools, and the Ministry, with hopes that it would inspire them to further develop their talents and consider careers in film, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun remarked.

As for Mr Jootun, he affirmed that respect is crucial for personal growth and success, and the winning school's film effectively showcased respect for various aspects of life, including parents, work, family, society, peers, teachers, and the environment. He thus lauded the teachers and school for their dedication and congratulated the students for their enthusiastic participation in this competition.