Mauritius: Regional Cooperation - Development of a National Action Plan On Women, Peace, and Security

The development of a National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security in alignment with the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 was the focus of a workshop which was launched, today, by the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel in Balaclava.

The Acting Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ms Fatuma Hassan Musa, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat Representative, Ms Kealeboga Kelly Dambuza-Chifani, and other personalities were in attendance.

The event, an initiative of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare in collaboration with the SADC Secretariat aims to raise awareness on the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda among national stakeholders.

In her keynote address, the Gender Minister expressed gratitude to the SADC for its unwavering partnership with Mauritius through capacity-building programmess, policy development, advocacy and awareness initiatives, research and data collection, networking opportunities in advancing gender equality, empowering women, and combatting gender-based violence.

Mrs Koonjoo-Shah pointed out that the Action Plan will be anchored on four pivotal pillars which are namely Prevention, Participation, Protection, and Relief and Recovery. These pillars, she added, are the bedrock to build a safer society for all, particularly for women and girls.

The Minister reiterated Government's commitment to consolidating the family unit and family values as fundamental pillars of society and to fighting against all forms of violence, including domestic violence through initiatives such as the high-level committee chaired by the Prime Minister, on the elimination of gender-based violence. The introduction of a new Domestic Abuse Bill to enhancing legal protective measures for victims of domestic violence and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions was also highlighted by the Minister.

To further the WPS Agenda in Mauritius, she pointed out that a Technical Working Group under the Police Department will be established in collaboration with other key stakeholders to oversee the overall implementation of the Action Plan. To this end, she mentioned of chairing a National Steering Committee, which will serve as a platform for the Technical Working Group. To this end, Mrs Koonjoo-Shah called for the collaboration of Government, civil society, and international partners in creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for women in the Republic of Mauritius.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for Ms Musa, she spoke of the support provided by the UNDP to Mauritius to advancing gender equality such as launch of the mobile application 'Lespwar' enabling a victim of gender-based violence to report cases rapidly. According to her, the protection of women and girls as well as the upholding of their dignity are imperative in the society. The UNDP's Acting Officer-in-Charge dwelt on the common vision to develop the National Action Plan that will guide in promoting the WPS Agenda in Mauritius.

Ms Dambuza-Chifani, for her part, highlighted the mandate of the SADC which is to promote sustainable economic growth and socio-economic development through regional integration, good governance and durable peace and security. The SADC representative seized the opportunity to congratulate Mauritius for developing its WPS National Action Plan which will help to enhancing the participation of women in peace and security processes while adding that eight-Member States have already developed their respective National Action Plans.