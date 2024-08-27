Uganda: Ntungamo Residents Face Health Crisis From Contaminated Water Source

Ntungamo's Nyarwanya village residents fear health crisis as contaminated well water and safety risks persist

Residents of Nyarwanya Village in Rubaare Subcounty, Ntungamo District, are gripped by fear due to the dire consequences of using water from the only well in the area, particularly given its contamination and the security risks associated with its location.

This well, which serves over 4,000 people, is located within a forest, raising concerns among parents about potential assaults on young girls during the holiday period.

"This forest is a constant threat to our children who fetch water from this well. We have no alternative, and even during the day, we are always worried," said Sharon Katusiime, a resident.

Alex Twebuze, a local leader in Nyarwanya, siad in addition to the dirty water and the dangerous location of the well, people easily fall in due to the lack of safety measures.

"Pregnant women and mothers carrying babies sometimes fall, and soon we might see people falling sick due to this dirty water and the lack of an alternative source," Twebuze added.

To address this issue, Salam Charity, led by Managing Director Hajji Karim Kaliisa, in partnership with All for One International Organization from Austria, has unveiled a plan to establish a modern water source.

"We have observed the water scarcity in Nyarwanya and, together with our colleagues from All for One, aim to construct an advanced underground piped water system with 16 individual access points," stated Hajji Kaliisa.

Ntungamo Woman Member of Parliament Joseline Kamateneti acknowledged the water problem in the area, saying, "I am aware of this water challenge, but I am convinced that with the collaboration of Salam Charity and other NGOs, we will provide clean water for our people."

"National Water isn't here yet, but as leaders, we are not idle. We are lobbying through our connections and also urging our people to maintain what will be established," Kamateneti added.

Juliet Natukunda, the Rubaare Community Development Officer, noted, "As Salam Charity and their partners bring the water source, local council chairpersons have been engaged, and soon there will be a council resolution to ensure these areas receive clean water."