Congo-Kinshasa: Mubende RDC Criticises Local Leaders for Neglecting Talented Youths

The Mubende Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Steven Ssemango Kasozi, criticized Mubende leaders for distancing themselves from promoting and supporting the talents of children in the district.

While attending the launch of a Ugandan movie produced by Mubende Film Stars, which was supposed to premiere at Deuces Lounge, Ssemango expressed his disappointment with the politicians in Mubende for not caring about local talent.

"You can imagine these actors are born in Mubende and they have good plays, but none of the leaders are here, yet they were invited," Ssemango said.

Ssemango added that some politicians only want to use these actors to fulfill their own agendas and urged them to genuinely support local talent.

"Our leaders must understand that these actors can inspire many, but if they lose hope, we all lose as a district. We need to support them," he emphasized.

Ssemango pledged to buy a bass speaker for the actors as a way of motivating them and called upon other well-wishers to join hands in supporting local talent.

"I have watched your first play, and it was good, but you lack a bass speaker. You cannot rely on limited equipment and expect to produce the best. Within three months, your bass speaker will be available," he promised.

He also urged parents to encourage their children to engage in drama, saying it is one of the most profitable industries in Uganda today.

"If you look among the wealthiest men and women, you will find some actors among them. This is a special message to parents: please try to discover the talents in your children and encourage them to stay focused," Ssemango added.

Filomera Birabwa, the Speaker for East Division, Mubende Municipality, who also represented the Woman Member of Parliament for Mubende, Hope Grania Nakazibwe, praised Mubende Film Stars for their initiative, saying that Mubende is now known internationally.

"These films are watched worldwide, and we are privileged as Mubende to have such talent. I will continue praying to God that one day you fill stadiums," Birabwa said.

"The honorable member sends her apologies for not being here with you because she has official duties abroad, but she has given you an envelope with cash shs200,000 ," she added.

Badru Magembe, the group's founder, thanked the people of Mubende for appreciating their work and promised to continue producing high-quality movies.

"We have good movies, and we promise to keep giving you the best," Magembe said.