Kenyan, African Food Processors Urged to Tap Population Growth to Cut Imports

Nairobi — A new report from the Malabo Montpellier Panel has now stressed the need for African food processors to take advantage of the rising population, urbanization, and middle-class incomes to decrease the continent's reliance on food importation.

The report titled 'VALUE-UP: Policy Innovations to Advance Africa's Food Processing Sector for Growth, Jobs, and Health' highlights how African governments and food processors can take advantage of the 'triple pull' and create vast market opportunities for processed foods across the continent.

According to the report, Kenya, Ghana, and Senegal are three countries on the continent that are making strides in prioritizing the food processing sector.

The report pointed out that the Kenya Investment Authority has attracted investment in the sector through the Special Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones programs by offering tax incentives, reduced electricity tariffs, and lower land costs.

According to statistics, the continent's population is set to skyrocket from 1.2 billion in 2016 to 2.4 billion by 2050.

Moreover, the continent's urban population is further projected to shoot up from 43 percent in 2020 to 60 percent by 2050, with the middle class projected to account for 42 percent of the total population by 2060.

According to Joachim von Braun, who is the Co-Chair of the Malabo Montpellier Panel, the projected population increase will not only boost the market for processed food on the continent but will also offer employment to the youths, who are the majority.

Furthermore, he highlighted that 'if carefully designed' the food processing sector can deliver more convenient and less perishable foods that improve people's well-being and in turn catalyze the continent's economic metamorphosis.

"A vibrant food processing sector creates jobs. If carefully designed, Africa's food processing can deliver more diverse, nutritious, less perishable, and more convenient foods that improve people's well-being, contribute to sustainable economic growth across the continent, and especially women can benefit," he stated.

The panel has further stressed the need for the governments to take a stride and implement measures that will address environmental factors like climate change and water shortages, improve infrastructure, and develop and upgrade technical and soft skills.