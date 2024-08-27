Algeria: Diaspora, Local Development and Youth, Main Focus of National Press

Algiers — The national community abroad, the convergence of candidates' speeches on some points, including the Algerian diplomacy, local development and youth were the main focus Tuesday of the national press in its coverage of the 12th day of the election campaign of the September 7 presidential election.

In an editorial titled 'Candidate Fever', the daily El-Moudjahid highlighted that the second week of the election campaign is shaping up to be more impactful, with a noticeable boost in energy.

The paper noted that candidates are injecting more vigor and commitment into their speeches. It observed that as audiences grow larger and more engaged, those vying for the El-Mouradia palace are themselves becoming captivated by the subtle allure of politics. The editorial added that the candidates' biggest hurdle is to win over voters and motivate them to cast their ballots.

El-Moudjahid also featured two articles about the Algerian community abroad. The front page headline read 'My Voice, My Vote, My Algeria...', reporting that in Marseille, specifically in Zone II-France (covering the Bouches du Rhône and Vaucluse departments), preparations for the Algerian presidential election are well underway."

Horizon newspaper, which reported the different speeches of the candidates and their representatives during their local meetings in various provinces, underlined, in an article entitled "Sign of unprecedented mobilization," that "everything suggests that the population is ready to participate massively in the presidential election of 7 September 2024."

It wrote "the three candidates for the presidential election built up their campaign on the mutual respect and reflection."

The publication Horizons reported on the activities of Youcef Aouchiche, the Socialist Forces Front (FFS) candidate, in Ghardaïa, and the rally of Abdelaâli Hassani Cherif, the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) candidate, in Adrar. It also revisited the speech given by independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune at a rally in Oran, describing it as "highly informative."

The daily L'expression dealt with the speech made Sunday, in Oran, by the candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

With the headline "Tebboune commits to History," the newspaper emphasized that Tebboune's address "transcended a mere speech, evolving into a genuine connection between the candidate and the people. The audience was moved from the very first words."

For the newspaper, the candidate whose "word of honor is a sacred oath has reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the work begun during his first term, based on 54 commitments ', writing that in front of a massive crowd, he unveiled 'passionately a new part of his program'."

El Watan paper writes in an articled entitled "Challenge of development," that "the development of grey areas is the main focus of the public debate, and naturally, the current electoral campaign, giving rise to commitments for further investments and budget allocations with a view to eliminating disparities throughout local authorities."

While underlining that "a new administrative division is also one of the main pragmatic lines emphasized by the poltical players," the newspaper noted that "the development challenge involves orienting the newly trained workforce towards project management and execution, with the dual positive impact on reducing unemployment among university graduates and addressing the primary concerns of citizens."

"The Event Awakening August from its lethargy" is the headline chosen by Le Soir d'Algérie, which notes that "August 2024 is marked by unusual buzz, in stark contrast to previous years."

La Voie D'Algérie has been tracking and reporting on speeches given by Abdelmadjid Tebboune's representatives at various rallies and community meetings across the country. The paper highlights that these spokespeople are "intensifying efforts to remind voters of his first-term achievements and future commitments'."

The Arabic-language daily, Echaab, focused on analyzing the speeches of candidates and their representatives who continue the electoral campaign for the 13th day, affirming that the latter converge on the geopolitical level.

For its part, Echorouk Al Yawmi dealt on the political commitments of the three candidates, namely establishing a democratic political system based on popular will, revising laws on political parties and associations, and expanding the prerogatives of Parliament.

The daily Al-Khabar devoted an article to the mobilization of diplomatic representations and civil society to raise awareness about the presidential elections among the Algerian community established abroad, in which the author of the article interviewed the leaders of the "Emir Abdelkader" association in France, the leader of the "Hope and Future" association in France, and the president of the Union of Algerian Associations in Italy who affirmed their concern to mobilize as many people as possible on D-day."