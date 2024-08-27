Kenya: FKF Division Two Teams Shine in Nyeri Tournament

Nyeri — Division Two teams from Nyeri county won their games as Peniel Sports Evangelism tournament kicked-off on high note at the Othaya Stadium in Nyeri County.

Karatina home boys who play in Division Two League started on a high note when they beat Mukurweini based Royal Milk FC 2-0 in a one-sided match.

The match watched by a huge crowd, saw players from the two teams display their soccer acumen but those from Royal were outclassed by highly experienced Karatina home boys.

Green Santos who were playing infornt of their fans also beat Royal stars with the same margin.

Speaking during the event Michel Njoro the CEO of Peniel vision networks said that a total of 89 teams will feature in the one-month long tournament.

"The reason why we sponsored this event is to preach through gospel to youths on dangers of drug and substance abuse," said Njoro.

Njoro, who was flanked by senior FKF officials in Nyeri County, said that the issue of drugs and substance abuse and also consumption of illicit brews has wrecked lives of many youths hence his move to hold the tournament.

Peter Mwangi a youthful player in Othaya said that through the tournament, many of them will be able to get vital information on drugs and also get to know the word of God.

"We are grateful to Peniel vison. We know that many of us are in drugs and once we are able to get information, we will cease that habit," said Mwangi.