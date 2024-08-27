Eritrea: Exhibition to Familiarize Eritrea and Its Culture

27 August 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 27 August 2024 - The Eritrean community in Trondheim, Norway, organized an exhibition aimed at familiarizing visitors with Eritrea and its culture during a festival held in the Norwegian city of Trondheim. The festival featured participation from communities of various countries.

On 24 August, the Eritrean community showcased traditional dances in colorful national attire, displayed photographs, and exhibited cultural household items, earning acclaim from visitors.

Communities from other countries also presented materials highlighting their respective cultures.

