Rwanda: Math Talent Tuyisenge Emerges Second Top Performer in National Exams

Denys Prince Tuyisenge, who recently won a gold medal at the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO), has emerged second on the list of top performers in the 2023-2024 Ordinary Level National Examinations.

According to results announced by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, August 27, Tuyisenge, 15, who studied at Hope Haven school in Gasabo District, secured the second place after Alia Ange Stevine of Lycée Notre Dame de Cîteaux in Nyarugenge District.

More than 143,000 candidates sat for the 2023-2024 Ordinary Level national exams.

Aaron Twarimitswe from ES Kanombe (EFOTEC) in Kicukiro District is the third top performer, while Happiness Mary Abeza from FAWE Girls' School in Gasabo District and Jean De Dieu Niyonzima of the Education Institute for Blind Children Kibeho in Nyaruguru District emerged fourth and fifth, respectively.

Tuyisenge was one of six students who represented Rwanda at the PAMO math competition held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 10-20.

The Rwandan team also won one silver, and three bronze medals at the continental competition, which had attracted secondary school students from 27 African countries.

President Paul Kagame hosted the group on August 22, and encouraged them to invest their time and resources in the mathematics and sciences to find solutions to problems.

The President challenged them to "do even more" and contribute to the development of the country.