Rwanda: Riderman, Bulldog Lead Inaugural Kivu Beach Festival Lineup

After a successful concert during which they launched "Icyumba Cy'Amategeko" EP over the weekend, Riderman and Bulldog, two of Rwanda's finest rappers, are expected to lead the stage at the inaugural edition of Rubavu Beach Festival due from August 29 to September 1.

The festival will also feature rapper Danny Nanone and Platini P who will be joined by household artists in North-Western town.

According to Yves Iyaremye, one of the festival organisers, told The New Times that the festival is aimed at revive the entertainment side of tourism in Rubavu town.

"We want Rubavu to get back on the right track for the entertainment industry. The town has been cold if you compare it with other secondary cities like Musanze," Iyaremye said in an interview.

"Our target is to promote of local talents and revive entertainment in Rubavu town considering the current opportunities provided by our country."

For Rubavu District, Kivu Beach Festival comes as part of "Rubavu Nziza", a new initiative targeting to boost the tourism sector in the district, which considers itself a gateway for business and tourism.