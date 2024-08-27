Egypt: Iraqi PM Discusses Middle East Crises With President Sisi

President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi met Tuesday - in New Alamain - with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shaya El Sudani who is leading a high-profile delegation in an official visit to Egypt.

President Sisi affirmed Egypt's full support to the unity, sovereignty, safety, security, stability, and There was congruence among the two leaders that the current circumstances necessitate intensifying joint Arab work.

In a related context, the two leaders stressed the importance of accomplishing the projects and achieving the goals of the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Jordan.development of Iraq, as well as to strengthening its ties with other Arab states.

The meeting equally tackled ongoing efforts pertinent to increasing joint investments, and collaboration in the sectors of infrastructure, urban development, tourism, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

President Sisi and Prime Minister Sudani concluded by exchanging views on ways for the region to overcome the current perilous crises that threaten its stability and resources.

In that framework, they underscored the salience of pacification, ceasefire in Gaza, de-escalation in the West Bank, and establishing a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 having as capital Eastern Jerusalem.