Sudan: Shells Fall On Crowded Markets in Darfur

El Fasher / Ed Daein / Saga'a El Jamal / Jalagani — As the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued to bomb El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, particularly targeting the northern and northeastern areas of the city yesterday, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) launched sustained airstrikes on Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur, as the warring parties continue to announce control of various areas in Sudan following fierce battles.

The emergency room of Abu Shouk camp in the northern part of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, reported deaths and injuries as a result of the RSF shelling of the Naivasha market in the camp with heavy artillery yesterday afternoon.

The El Fasher Resistance Committees confirmed that 20 people were killed and 32 others were injured as a result of the shelling.

Activist Ismail Khareef told Radio Dabanga that the RSF launched artillery shelling on Naivasha market at exactly 15:00. "Seven shells fell in crowded areas in the market, leading to about 25 deaths and at least 50 people injured." He said the shelling continued until 16:30.

The RSF launched artillery and drone shelling on the main police station in El Fasher on Sunday, which led to the destruction of several offices and the injury of three police personnel, in addition to putting the Police Hospital out of service due to the shelling.

SAF warplanes reportedly bombed sites on the outskirts of the city. The indiscriminate shelling of El Fasher by both warring parties struck vital areas, including the Police Hospital and El Mawashi Market. It reportedly caused widespread displacement as residents fled to seek safety in other regions.

The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR), a rights monitoring group with a field office in South Darfur, reported ongoing communication blackouts and poor network conditions today, "which severely hamper efforts to obtain detailed information from the ground. We remain committed to gathering and disseminating accurate reports," they said.

Airstrikes on Ed Daein resulted in the death of several displaced persons and left many others wounded. The precise number of fatalities and injuries is yet to be determined. August 20, airstrikes targeted Ed Daein Teaching Hospital, the city's Grand Market next to the Grand Mosque, and El Khansaa Elementary School for Girls. At the time, people from Ed Daein told Radio Dabanga that the bombing killed nine and at least 17 people were injured.

In West Kordofan, allies of the RSF declared full control over the Saga'a El Jamal area, west of En Nehoud city. Less than two weeks after the RSF took control of El Fula, the capital of West Kordofan, they captured El Meiram on July 4.

In southern Sennar, the SAF retook the Jalagani area, SAF supporters said on their Facebook accounts. The SAF, however, did not report this on their official Facebook page. Earlier this month, the RSF killed over 100 people in Jalagani village. The RSF denied this at the time. End June, RSF troops advanced into Sennar state from El Gezira, controlled by the paramilitaries since December 19 last year. They announced the capture of Singa, the capital of Sennar, on June 29.