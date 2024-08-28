Kenya: Astral Aviation Launches Guangzhou-Nairobi Flight

28 August 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)

Astral Aviation has launched its first flight from Guangzhou, China, to Nairobi, Kenya, with an onward connection to Maputo, Mozambique, marking the airline's expansion into the Asian market.

The direct flight between China and Africa is aimed at bolstering trade and logistics links between the two regions. Guangzhou, a key hub in southern China, serves as a critical gateway for various goods, including electronics and e-commerce products.

Astral Aviation's CEO, Sanjeev Gadhia, highlighted the significance of the new route, emphasising its role in enhancing connectivity between Asia and Africa. The service is intended to meet the growing demand for cargo transportation, ensuring the timely and safe delivery of goods such as perishables, industrial products, and high-tech equipment.

The new Guangzhou route is in line with Astral Aviation's broader strategy to expand its global reach, with additional routes planned to further connect key markets across Asia and Africa.

According to IATA, African airlines recorded the highest percentage growth in demand, with a 40.6% increase in the Africa-Asia market compared to May 2023.

