Namibians Support Women's Autonomy, Sex Education, and Access to Contraception, but Are Divided On Termination of Pregnancies

Most citizens say girls who get pregnant should be allowed to continue their education.

Key findings

Namibians strongly support women's and girls' autonomy in making decisions about whether and when they should marry (80%) and about the timing and number of children to have (81%). Support for women's autonomy is particularly strong among women, young citizens, and more educated respondents.

About three out of four Namibians support access to contraceptives regardless of people's marital status (77%) and age (74%).

More than eight in 10 citizens (83%) support teaching sex education in schools.

An overwhelming majority (85%) of adult Namibians say that girls who get pregnant or have children should be allowed to continue their education.

Namibians are divided in their assessments of how often women or girls in their community terminate their pregnancies: 44% say "rarely" or "never," while 41% say "occasionally" or "often."

By clear majorities, Namibians say terminating a pregnancy is "sometimes" or "always" justified if the mother's life or health is in danger (72%) or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest (60%). o Slightly more than half (52%) say termination is "sometimes" or "always" justified if economic hardship would not allow the mother to take care of a child. o Fewer than half (47%) see termination as sometimes/always justified if the mother does not want to keep the pregnancy for any reason; a slim majority (51%) consider termination "never" justified in such a situation.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) are a fundamental aspect of public health and human rights, encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being concerning sexuality and childbearing (Starr et al., 2018). Expressing the right to autonomy over one's body and sexuality, SRHR ensure that individuals can make informed decisions about their sexual health and reproductive choices and access necessary services without facing discrimination, coercion, or violence.

Namibia has made significant strides in promoting SRHR through international commitments and national policy frameworks. Globally, Namibia has ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, signalling its commitment to gender equality and child protection in matters of reproductive health. Regionally, Namibia's participation in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum (2019) has contributed to agreements such as the Minimum Standards for the Protection of Sexual and Reproductive Health of Key Populations in the SADC Region.

At the national level, Namibia's approach to SRHR reflects a balancing act between international obligations, legal frameworks, societal norms, and educational strategies aimed at promoting sexual and reproductive well-being across its population. The country adopts a life-cycle approach to SRHR, recognising that individuals' needs evolve throughout different stages of life. The government's revised National Guidelines on Family Planning underscore the importance of providing a continuum of care that supports couples and individuals in making informed choices regarding childbearing and contraceptive methods (UNFPA, 2022). This policy framework aligns with global calls for "children by choice and not by chance," advocating for the availability of safe and effective family-planning services and the right to decide the number and spacing of children.

However, Namibia's legal framework surrounding abortion remains restrictive. Governed by the Abortion and Sterilization Act 2 of 1975, abortion is permitted only in cases where the pregnancy endangers the woman's life or health or results from rape, incest, or unlawful intercourse involving severe mental incapacity. The process mandates certification by medical practitioners and imposes penalties of fines up to N$5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, for violations. This stringent policy animates ongoing debates regarding women's reproductive rights and access to safe health-care services, as restrictive laws often push women toward unsafe abortion practices, risking their health and lives (Legal Assistance Centre, 2020).

Infantile abandonment, commonly referred to as "baby dumping," remains a poignant SRHR issue in Namibia. Despite legislative amendments allowing for anonymous child surrender in

designated safe places under the Child Care and Protection Act of 2019, cases of abandonment persist (Legal Assistance Centre, 2019; Namibian, 2022; Kuria, 2023).

Namibia integrates Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in its national curriculum through Life Skills Education, mandatory from grades 4 to 12. Aligned with UNESCO guidelines and the National Strategic Framework on HIV, CSE aims to equip students with knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their sexual health and relationships. However, integrating SRHR services and CSE in the school health programme has faced challenges, particularly from religious and conservative groups. Opposition often cites concerns about promoting sexual promiscuity among young people, leading to governmental withdrawals from specific CSE initiatives (Haidula, 2020).

In cases when pupils get pregnant, the country's Education Sector Policy for the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy advises schools to "endeavour to manage the situation by supporting pregnant learners, expectant fathers, and learner-parents to combine continuation of their education with the responsibilities of parenthood" (Ministry of Education, 2010).

A special question module in Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey explores the opinions and experiences of Namibians related to sexual and reproductive health.

Findings show that Namibians overwhelmingly support women's autonomy in decisions about marriage and childbearing.

Most citizens also favour teaching sex education in school, allowing girls who become pregnant or have children to continue their education, and making contraceptives available regardless of potential users' marital status and age.

Solid majorities say terminating a pregnancy is "sometimes" or "always" justified if the mother's life or health is in danger or if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, but views are more divided on termination for economic or other reasons.

Christiaan Keulder Christiaan Keulder is the national investigator for Namibia.

Lizl Stoman Lizl Stoman manages the Namibia surveys for Survey Warehouse