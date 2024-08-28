Tanzania: Govt Encourages Youth, Women to Engage in Cashew Nut Processing

MTWARA: MINISTER of State in the President's Office (Without Portfolio), Captain (rtd) George Mkuchika, has called on youth and women in cashew farming regions to engage in the upcoming cashew nut processing activities.

This initiative aims to unlock economic benefits and create jobs through the cashew value addition chain.

During a recent visit to Mtwara, Captain Mkuchika emphasised that the establishment of a cashew processing industrial park in the region is designed to generate employment and wealth.

He urged people, especially women and youth in cashew-producing areas like Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma, to seize the opportunities.

"As the government sets up an industrial park for cashew processing in Mtwara, I encourage youth and women in cashew-growing regions to participate in production. There are numerous economic opportunities available for our young people and women," he said.

Captain Mkuchika highlighted the economic potential of adding value to cashew products domestically.

He also urged the public to develop a habit of consuming cashew nuts for their health benefits and to boost production.

Director of Marketing and Quality Control at the Cashew Nuts Board of Tanzania (CBT), Mr Revelian Ngaiza supported the call, citing research that shows cashew nuts are beneficial in combating diabetes and heart diseases.

"Cashew nuts are an excellent source of healthy nutrients. They aid in fighting diabetes and heart diseases," he said.

The government, through CBT, is constructing an industrial park in Maranje Village, Mtwara Region, to house cashew processing factories. The park, which will cost 7.5bn/-, aims to ensure that the country processes cashews locally rather than exporting them raw.

According to Mr Ngaiza, the park will have factories with a combined annual processing capacity of 300,000 metric tonnes of cashew nuts.

The goal is for Tanzania to export processed cashew nuts by the 2026/2027 period instead of raw cashews.