Algeria: Presidential Candidates Put Forward Solutions to Meet Various Social Groups' Expectations

On the 12th day of the election campaign, the candidates for the 7 September presidential election and their representatives held Monday rallies in several provinces, proposing "realistic" solutions to their programs to address the concerns of various social categories.

Hosting a meeting in Sedrata Hall, Aouchiche affirmed that he would "set up a balanced economic system that enables national competences to invest."

"Algeria has the potential and competencies that allow it to reach the level of development sought by the Algerian people. The Hydrocarbons sector must back the country's economic development," he said.

On the social level, the FFS candidate vowed to "fight unemployment, particularly within youth," while considering "every region's specificity and potential."

He also promised to "review salaries" and "raise the benefits for vulnerable categories," proposing to "allot a part of the oil tax to finance a fund responsible for investment in major projects for job creation."

In Bou-Saada (M'sila), the Secretary-General of the National Democratic Rally (RDN), Mustapha Yahi assured that voting for independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune would allow for "the pursuit of the social support policy for different social groups."

It will also allow for "the implementation of new housing programmes" and "the increase of allowances for housewives and people with special needs, retirement pensions and civil servants' salaries."

"Voting for Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the presidential election of September 7 would enable him to continue the building of a strong economy and make more achievements at all levels."

Abdelkrim Benmbarek, Secretary General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) party, said that the election of Abdelmadjid Tebboune would enable the continuation of the reforms undertaken so far and build on the achievements made during his first term.

He affirmed Monday in Medea that the independent candidate for the September 7 Presidential election, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, intended to continue reforms to gradually shift from a hydrocarbon-based economy to a strong and competitive one.

Speaking at a popular rally in Medea, Benmbarek spoke of the "significant" financial efforts to address the concerns of the inhabitants of the "underdeveloped areas."

In Jijel, where he hosted a popular meeting, the President of El-Bina party, Abdelkader Bengrina commended the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune's commitment to increasing unemployment and housewives' benefits and creating 450,000 jobs.

Candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune's "prospective vision" will allow for a fair repartition of wealth and economic hubs countrywide, and thus "social and economic development."

The President of El Moustakbal Front, Fateh Boutbig emphasized from Relizane the reforms and achievements made in several fields and for all social categories during his first term, referring to increases in salaries, retirement pensions and unemployment benefits, and "a strong inner front."

In the same vein, the President of Tajamoue Amal El Djazair (TAJ) party, Fatima Zohra Zerouati affirmed from Jijel that the independent candidate Abelmadjid Tebboune's program "holds out great hops for social groups through commitments made during his first term and others he would fulfil if re-elected."

In Boumerdes, Tahar Benbaibeche, President of El Fadjr El Djadid party stressed the need to come out "in force" on election day, to lend support to the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune "to give him the latitude to take decisions to continue the country's development process."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides, the candidate for the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), Abdelaali Hassani Cherif stressed to Adrar his commitment to drafting special development programs for southern regions.

In terms of the province's tourism potential, MSP's candidate stressed "the importance of zawiyas in promoting religious tourism."

He emphasized the necessity of "protecting national products, improving quality standards, developing local capacities, resources and craft industry, extending local funding mechanisms such as subsidies and development funds and of adapting the investment to the needs."

In this regard, Hassani Cherif pointed out that his electoral program "Forsa" (opportunity) proposes "the administrative division to lay the foundations for development."

During his meeting, MSP's candidate called on Adrar's citizens "to go massively to the polls," affirming that a strong participation in this crucial election "will convey a clear message to those who attempt to harm the country."