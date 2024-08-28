Africa: Fourteen African Countries, Key Partners Unite to Provide Critical Resources for Health in WHO's First-Ever Investment Round

press release

In an unprecedented show of unity in support of the World Health Organization, 14 African countries and many partners pledged over US$ 45 million to the WHO Investment Round, a three-month-old initiative aimed at generating sustainable financing for the organization at the center of the global health architecture. The commitments were made during the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa, with heads of state and government from across the continent underscoring the importance of investing in global health and ensuring a strong WHO.

"I thank our African Region Member States for actively supporting WHO's first Investment Round to mobilize predictable and flexible resources needed for our core work over the next four years," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Full, sustainable funding will enable WHO to support countries better in their work to build healthier, more resilient, and more prosperous populations."

The countries and partners came together for the historic event aimed at sustainably funding WHO and thus enabling it to more effectively fulfil its mandate and advance key objectives to promote, provide and protect health and well-being for all. The countries included Botswana, Cabo Verde, Chad, Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Many partners joined Members States in making commitments of support to WHO and committing to providing pledges later in the year, including Helmsley Charitable Trust, World Diabetes Foundation, Roche, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, African Development Bank and the WHO Foundation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A strong, predictable and sustainably financed WHO is essential for our region and the world to meet the multiple health threats we face; and support the prevention of disease based on the vast evidence at our disposal," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. "Every pledge and every partnership counts. Together, we can achieve a future where health and well-being are accessible to all."

The WHO Investment Round will continue in the coming months and feature key pledging moments around the world. Learn more about the WHO investment Round.

Launched at the World Health Assembly in May 2024, the Investment Round aims to generate contributions that are flexible and thereby aligned with WHO's strategy as approved by its Member States; predictably provided at the start of the four-year budget cycle to enable strategic decision-making; and resilient in that they will derive from a larger, more diverse set of donors.