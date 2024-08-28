South Africa: Gugulethu Sports Tournament Keeps Learners Off the Street and On the Field

28 August 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Sandiso Phaliso

Learners from township schools participate in the sports league on Fridays

In an effort to keep primary school learners off the street where they could be recruited into crime, a Gugulethu organisation has been hosting sports tournaments.

The co-founder of Siyavuselela Sports and Life Skills in Gugulethu, says through the tournaments, young people and adults are encouraged to reclaim spaces for sports.

The man asked GroundUp not to publish his name because he is scared that extortionists in the area will target him.

He says his sports programme does not just teach children to play sport, it also aims to reduce involvement in criminal activity, enhance well-being and create jobs.

Every Friday throughout the year, the organisation hosts a league for 24 schools under the 2024 Cape Flats Schools Sports and Life Skills Tournament umbrella. Teams take part in soccer, netball, chess, indigenous games, and traditional dances.

Last weekend's competition had 135 learners from Langa, 259 from Nyanga, 456 from Gugulethu participating, said the organiser.

"The pupils also get an opportunity to interact with children from other schools and communities... Government should adopt this programme. I don't want to be given funds, but we want the government to assist for the benefit of the young people," said the organiser.

He said they currently fund the Friday league practices, transport for the children and the competitions "out of our own pockets".

Soccer player Asiphile Zilingo, 12, said, "Here I can show my abilities and compete with children from other schools, and I am learning a lot."

Coach Sihle Luzipo from Moshesh Primary School in Langa told GroundUp that the programme helps children tackle social issues they face daily. "We want these children to have and realise their dreams," said Luzipo.

Another coach, Solwethu Mngqungu from Zimasa Primary School in Langa, said children learned discipline through the tournament, "We are diverting their attention to sport instead of roaming the streets after school and doing nothing. The children have shown interest in this programme and we don't want to fail them. They are hungry to play."

