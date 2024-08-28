Congo-Kinshasa: Mpox Vaccines to Start Arriving in Congo From September 1

MPOX vaccines to arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo starting September 1, combatting a global health emergency.

Mpox vaccines are expected to arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo from September 1, as the region battles a deadly outbreak that has escalated into a global health emergency.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Director General Jean Kaseya announced on Tuesday that around 380,000 vaccines have been secured, with distribution plans targeting vulnerable populations.

The vaccine deployment coincides with the World Health Organization's (WHO) launch of a preparedness and response plan on Monday. The WHO is seeking $87.4 million in initial funding to support the first six months of the program, aiming to curb human-to-human transmission of mpox.

Key Takeaways

The outbreak, originating from a new strain in Congo, has driven the number of cases in Africa to nearly 23,000, up from 19,000 last week, with 622 deaths reported. Gabon confirmed its first case last week, linked to a traveler from Uganda. Despite these developments, international travel restrictions have not been imposed. The urgency of vaccine distribution in Congo underscores the critical need for swift and coordinated global efforts to halt the disease's spread and protect vulnerable populations.