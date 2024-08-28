Sudan: Al-Burhan to Lead Sudan Delegation to China-Africa Co-Operation Fourm Summit

Port-Sudan — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, will lead Sudan delegation for participating in the China - Africa Cooperation Forum Summit, scheduled in the Chinese capital, Beijing, during September 2 September 6.

President Al-Burhan will address the summit.

The Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hussein Awad Ali, said in a statement to the SUNA that the participation of the President of the Sovereignty Council represents an opportunity to discuss Sudan issues with the Chinese leadership and to focus on reactivating China's role in the post-war period, especially since the two countries have firm relations, adding that the visit provides an opportunity to discuss all issues of concern to Sudan with the participating leaders and heads of delegations.

He indicated that the meetings will be divided after the opening sitting into four simultaneous forums, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the agricultural modernization, good governance, and the fourth forum will be on security and peace.

He explained that the President of the Sovereignty Council is scheduled to hold talks with the Chinese President on the sidelines of the summit and will also meet with a number of African leaders, and will supervise the Businessmen Conference, which will be held on September 6 with the participation of a number of Sudanese businessmen.

The summit will be preceded by a meeting of senior officials on September 2, while the foreign ministers' meeting will be held on September 3 to discuss the Beijing Declaration and the Beijing Action Plan prior to submitting them to the summit for approval.

It is worth noting that the participation of the President of the Sovereignty Council in the summit comes at the invitation of the Chinese President and the Senegalese President, the alternate chairman of the forum.