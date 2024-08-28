Ethiopia: Public Rallies in North Shewa Zone Call for Peace Amid Conflict in Oromia Region

Addis Abeba — On 26 August, 2024, thousands of individuals participated in rallies held in the towns of Sululta and Chancho, located in the North Shewa Zone, to advocate for peace and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the federal government in the Oromia region.

Recently, several districts within the North Shewa Zone have similarly witnessed widespread public rallies calling for peace in the ongoing conflict in the Oromia region.

These gatherings brought together a diverse cross-section of the community, including Geda leaders, religious figures, Hadha Siiqqee, educators, elders, children, and women, all united in prayer for reconciliation.

In an interview with Addis Standard, Tesfaye Gabisa, a resident of Chancho town who participated in the rally yesterday, underscored the significant role of traditional ceremonies in the event.

According to him, these ceremonies featured symbolic elements, such as children carrying yokes, horses standing, and cows adorned with yokes.

"At our rally, we prayed for an end to the suffering and torture that have plagued us for six years," he stated.

He further highlighted that the North Shewa Zone has been severely impacted by ongoing conflicts involving the OLA, the federal government, and Fano militia forces.

"The people in Sululta, in particular, have found themselves caught in the crossfire of these three warring factions. In response, residents have taken to the streets, urging the conflicting parties to disarm and seek reconciliation," he emphasized.

Jaleta Asefaw, another resident of Chancho and a religious leader who attended the rally, informed Addis Standard that the conflict in North Shewa Zone has severely disrupted daily life.

"Movement, trade, education, farming, healthcare, and other social and economic activities have been hindered by military blockades," he explained. Residents of Sululta are calling for peace, urging the warring parties to end the violence.

Jaleta also noted that the call for reconciliation has resonated across several districts in North Shewa over the past week, including Wara Jarso, Dagam, Debre Libanos, Kuyu, Yaya Gulale, and various villages.

"Thousands of people rallied yesterday in Sululta and Chancho town, carrying symbolic items such as standing horses and cows with yokes, as well as traditional items like kallacha, Chachu, and grass, demanding an end to hostilities," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a social media post, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) responded to the recent peace rallies organized in the Oromia region, stating that "the ruling party orchestrated individuals to falsely assert that the people of North Shewa are calling for peace."

The OLA emphasized that both the Oromo people and the OLA have consistently sought peace, noting that "two years ago, when the ruling party declared, 'We will not engage in peace talks with terrorists,' the OLA maintained its commitment to a peaceful resolution."

The OLA further stated that their leadership has demonstrated a willingness to risk their lives for peace, having crossed airspace controlled by the ruling party to participate in peace talks in Tanzania.

In its statement, the OLA accused the ruling party of "lacking the plans, preparations, vision, or capacity to address the country's complex political and security challenges."