Africa: Museveni Snaps At Babu Owino As Kenya Touts Odinga for AU Top Job

In a fervent display of regional solidarity and strategic diplomacy, Kenyan President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua extended strong support for Raila Odinga's candidacy for Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

This endorsement, made during a high-profile event in Nairobi, underscores Kenya's commitment to pan-African unity and bolsters Odinga's prominent candidacy on the continental stage.

President Ruto described the endorsement as "an immense privilege," emphasizing its significance for Kenya.

"We believe that Raila Odinga is the ideal candidate to lead the African Union," Ruto declared emphatically. "Kenya endorses his candidature unreservedly."

Raila Odinga's candidacy has garnered support beyond Kenya's borders. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, present at the event, praised Odinga's commitment to pan-African ideals.

"I am here to advocate for Raila Odinga's bid as Chairperson of the AUC because he embodies the spirit of a true Pan-Africanist," Museveni said.

He emphasized Odinga's dedication to Africa's unity and development, asserting that Odinga is motivated by a genuine desire to serve the continent.

However, Museveni did not shy away from addressing underlying regional tensions. He expressed concern over certain individuals in Odinga's circle, particularly Babu Owino, who he alleged was involved in anti-National Resistance Movement (NRM) activities aimed at inciting unrest in Uganda.

"I am a consumer of intelligence services," Museveni asserted. "There are elements within Raila Odinga's group who seem to be working against regional stability."

Despite this controversy, Museveni reiterated his support for Odinga's AUC bid, underscoring his belief in Odinga's leadership capabilities.

"I'm sorry for diverting," Museveni added. "It was you who invited me. If you don't want to hear my stories, don't invite me anywhere."

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been a vocal supporter of Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

This event also marked a moment of political alignment between Kenya and Uganda, with both nations showcasing their collaborative spirit amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

The statements by Presidents Ruto and Museveni reflect a broader regional strategy to support strong and visionary leadership within the African Union, addressing both continental and internal challenges effectively.

Raila Odinga's candidacy holds particular significance for Kenya, especially considering the country's previous attempt to secure the AUC chairmanship in 2017, when Amina Mohamed, then Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, was unsuccessful in her bid for the position.

Then South Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, James Morgan, said Kenya failed to convince even some of its closest allies from East Africa to vote for Amina.

"South Sudan voted for Kenya but it is surprising that Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti and Tanzania did not vote for Kenya during the stages," Mr Morgan said.

"We think it has to do with how Kenya relates with its neighbours. Burundi said Kenya interferes with her internal affairs by condemning the conflict there.

"Uganda is also not happy with the way Kenya wants everything. I saw the Ugandan President in an animated discussion with his Tanzanian counterpart during the sixth round. In the seventh round, Tanzania didn't vote for Kenya."

Her loss was a significant blow to Kenya's diplomatic aspirations, making Odinga's current campaign even more crucial for reaffirming Kenya's influence within the African Union.

This time round, Kenya is not taking chances. Its foreign ministry said President Ruto has invited all East African Community (EAC) heads of state to grace his grand unveiling of Mr Odinga's campaigns ahead of the February 2025 elections.

The EAC comprises eight states -- Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan -- with all expected to back Mr Odinga's candidacy as a bloc.

As the AUC election approaches, Raila Odinga's candidacy, bolstered by endorsements from influential regional leaders, stands as a testament to his enduring influence and the strategic importance of unity in Africa's political discourse.