Uganda: Comedian T-Amale Blames Career Decline On Bobi's Political Popularity

Comedian, Innocent Kafeero alias T-Amale has attributed the decline in his career to the change in popularity of former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr. Kiiza Besigye.

T-Amale rose to fame over the years through his comedies in which he imitated various personalities, including former political commentator, the late Joseph Tamale Mirundi.

However, in the last two years, the comedian's career has seen a sharp decline.

Appearing on Sanyuka Television, T-Amale said his career had taken a downturn due to the decline in popularity of four-time presidential aspirant, Dr. Besigye.

"My comedy career declined because when Besigye was still the most popular opposition politician, there was a lot of news about him, in which I used to get jokes, but when Kyagulanyi came, much of the attention focused on him (Kyagulanyi)," he said.

The 31-year-old comedian added that with Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine's rise to prominence in the opposition, he now finds it difficult to make jokes compared to when Besigye was still the main opposition leader.

"Now that Kyagulanyi is the most popular opposition leader, there are no more interesting jokes about him. There used to be a lot of news about Besigye that we could joke about. When Besigye's popularity declined, my career also went down,"

T-Amale has long been at odds with Kyagulanyi's supporters, who accuse him of repeatedly attacking their leader.

Not long ago, angry revelers, pelted bottles at the comedian while he was performing at some hangout in Kampala. It was thought they had been pro-NUP revelers behind the bottle throwing.

T-Amale has repeatedly declared his support for President Museveni, and launched attacks against Kyagulanyi, which some believe played a big part in his career downfall.

However, the former member of the Bizonto Family disagrees, and believes that his attacks on the NUP president have nothing to do with the decline of his comedy career.

"No one should assume that my career declined because of attacking Kyagulanyi," he told Sanyuka Television.