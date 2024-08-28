Sudan: Why Should the Mandate of the Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) for Sudan Be Extended At HRC57?

press release

Nearly 80 Sudanese, African, and international NGOs have called for the extension of the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) for Sudan, which the UN Human Rights Council established at its 54th regular session (through resolution 54/2), in October 2023.

This Question and Answer document seeks to address key questions that may arise as States consider their position ahead of the Council's 57th session (HRC57, 9 September-11 October 2024), during which the FFM will present a written report. The signatory organisations urge States to support a resolution that extends the FFM's mandate for at least one year.

