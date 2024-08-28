South Africa: Govt to Launch Programme to Clean Cities Across SA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has announced that government will soon initiate a programme to clean cities and recognise those that exceed expectations in making their towns sustainable and safe.

The country's second-in-command said that cleaner cities contribute towards attracting investors.

"In this regard, as leaders in our respective towns, we must launch a competition of the cleanest towns," he said on Tuesday.

Deputy President Mashatile, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, was delivering a keynote address during the first Three-Sphere Planning session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of the seventh Parliament in Cape Town.

He said his Office will collaborate with the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister and South African Local Government Association (Salga) to form a committee that will conduct an annual assessment of the cleanliness of cities and present awards.

"This campaign has the potential of ensuring that the private sector and communities in partnership with the government ensure that our cities are clean and safe.

"Honourable Members, in realising the vision of building a developmental, capable, and ethical State, we will vigorously implement the plan to professionalise the public service, and we will do so by investing in the capacity of the National School of Government."

Modernising the State

Equally, he said, government must continue to invest in the modernisation of the State and government by introducing innovative solutions across government particularly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The whole world is going digital in many respects and as South Africa, we must not be left behind."

Over the last 30 years, government has adopted progressive policies that the seventh administration is going to pay special attention to the speed of execution.

The Deputy President announced plans to strengthen coordination by refocusing the Presidency as the centre of government, bringing together critical government departments such as CoGTA and the National Treasury.

"We intend to align planning and budgeting as part of implementing the District Development Model (DDM) premised on One Plan-One Vision and this we will do to achieve maximum results in building a better life for all."

The planning session is being held under the theme 'Establishing an Oversight Agenda for the Seventh Parliament: Defining Key Oversight Priorities for the NCOP in the Seventh Parliament'.

Parliament's strategic innovation emphasises joint and integrated planning, encouraging collaborative work in program planning and implementation across government.

The session is aimed at ensuring that the NCOP institutionalises and implements a comprehensive Three-Sphere Planning oversight framework and mechanism, in line with the constitutional mandate of promoting the principles of cooperative governance coordination.

Government believes this will enhance the effective implementation of key transformation priorities, in line with National Development Plan Vision 2030.