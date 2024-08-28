Rwanda: Mpox - WHO Launches Global Response Plan

In a determined effort to halt the spread of Mpox, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) on Monday, August 26.

Aimed at stopping human-to-human transmission through coordinated actions at global, regional, and national levels, the plan focuses on comprehensive surveillance, prevention, and readiness strategies.

The launch of the plan follows a recent move by the WHO to declare Mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

The WHO's strategic plan covers a period of six months, from September 2024 to February 2025, envisioning about US$135 million that needs to be mobilised for the response efforts.

WHO will work closely with Member States, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), communities, researchers, and other partners to implement the plan.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO's Director General stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that the Mpox outbreaks in DR Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled, and stopped.

"Doing so requires an inclusive and coordinated plan of action between international agencies, national and local partners, civil society, researchers, manufacturers, and our Member States. This SPRP provides that plan, based on the principles of equity, global solidarity, community empowerment, human rights, and coordination across sectors," he stated.

The plan's development involved input from Member States who were briefed on the SPRP on August 23. It builds on the WHO Director-General's temporary and standing recommendations, focusing on advancing research and ensuring equitable access to critical medical countermeasures such as diagnostic tests and vaccines.

Efforts will also prioritise minimising animal-to-human transmission and empowering communities to actively participate in outbreak prevention and control.

Strategic vaccination efforts are expected to focus on high-risk groups, including close contacts of recent cases and healthcare workers, to interrupt transmission chains.

At the global level, the WHO aims to provide strategic leadership and timely evidence-based guidance to affected countries while ensuring access to medical countermeasures for the most at-risk groups.

The WHO is working closely with a broad range of partners and networks to enhance coordination across key areas of preparedness, readiness, and response.

On August 29 to 30, the WHO and its partners will host a virtual scientific conference on how to align Mpox research with outbreak control goals.

The conference will bring together experts from the WHO R&D Blueprint, Africa CDC, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Within the African region, where the need is greatest, the WHO Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) and Africa CDC will jointly lead the coordination of Mpox response efforts.

Both organisations have agreed on a unified approach, aligning strategies and budgets under the Africa Continental Mpox Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, which is currently under preparation.

At the national and sub-national levels, health authorities will adapt their strategies based on the evolving epidemiological trends, with the WHO headquarters and regional offices providing support through incident management teams and expanded staffing in affected countries.