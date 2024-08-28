Rwanda: Ex-Sauti Sol's Bien-Aimé in Kigali for Music Project With Bruce Melodie

Renowned Kenyan Musician Bien Aimé Baraza is in Kigali for a join music project with Rwandan star singer Bruce Melodie.

Upon arrival at Kigali International Airport on Tuesday, August 27, Bien-Aimé revealed that he has a profound connection with Rwanda, stating, "I feel like I am coming back home. My heart belongs here."

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter thanked Bruce Melodie for accepting to work on a song together. He will return in Kenya after shooting the video for the collaboration which holds particular significance for the member of renowned former Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol as it marks his first official release with a Rwandan artist.

Despite previous challenges, including group commitments and logistical hurdles, Bien-Aimé is enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Bruce Melodie.

"I now have the chance to work with the biggest, the best and the most talented artist. He [Bruce Melodie] is international. I know this collaboration is going to be outstanding," he remarked.

In addition to their anticipated release, Bien-Aimé is currently enjoying the success of his hit single, 'Extra Pressure,' which has made a significant impact across East Africa.

The track has over the recent weeks been leading the charts in Kenya and Tanzania, and is currently number five in Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Bien-Aimé emphasized the importance of collaborations within the East African music scene and has urged fellow artists in the region to keep the moment.

"We should collaborate more. The more we work together, the more we move forward. West Africa has shown us the way. East African artists let's work together. Let's hold each other's hands," he said.

Bien-Aimé's last performance in Kigali was in July 2023. His return to Rwanda is more than just a visit but also a reunion with a place he considers home.

His collaborations with Bruce Melodie and other local artists underscore his dedication to advancing East African music and culture, he said.

For Bruce Melodie, working with Bien-Aimé is just gaining momentum and is going to benefit both of them and their fans alike.

"We are dropping more songs soon just to update our playlist and keep our audience worldwide entertained," he said.