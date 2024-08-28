South Africa: Alleged Drug Mule Caught at OR Tambo - South African News Briefs - August 28, 2024

Alleged Drug Mule Caught at OR Tambo

An alleged drug mule who left South Africa for Brazil under the guise of shopping for her upcoming wedding was arrested on her return at the OR Tambo International Airport after she was found with 10kg of cocaine, reports News24. The 33-year-old was arrested after her luggage was searched by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team at customs. Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said that, after discovering the narcotics, the team extended their search for accomplices within the airport. "The vigilant team, accompanied by customs officials and a sniffer dog, thoroughly scanned the area for potential aides or accomplices," said Ramovha. "Two suspects were identified and monitored in the international arrivals hall. They were approached and brought in for questioning at the police station." Ramovha said that the suspects claimed they were waiting for a traveler from another location but could not provide any proof.

U.S. Psychic Claims to ‘Make Contact’ with Joshlin Smith

American psychic Kandis Starr claims to have made contact with missing girl Joshlin Smith, reports IOL. In a video posted on TikTok over the weekend, Starr used a playhouse, a teddy bear, a picture of Elmo from Sesame Street, and a photoshopped image of Joshlin, where she asserts she is channeling the missing girl. The video, which is over nine minutes long, has garnered more than 67,000 views, 1,500 likes, and 160 comments, and has been shared over 180 times. Joshlin has been missing since February 19. Her mother, Kelly Smith, along with her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard, are currently detained and facing charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

Inmate Escapes from KZN Correctional Center

An inmate escaped from the Waterval Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), reports News24. The department's spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said that Dumisani Mthethwa was part of a team assigned to work in the centre's garden when he escaped. Mthethwa was serving 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances after being sentenced on 20 March 2019.

More South African news