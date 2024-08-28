Uganda: Police Deploy in Tororo's Namisuka Wetland Following Deadly Clashes Over Boundary Dispute

Police have been deployed in the Namisuka wetland in Tororo District after violent clashes between communities from Sop-Sop and Merikit sub-counties resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

One victim died at the scene, while the other succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Albert Amula, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Tororo, confirmed the deployment, emphasizing that the move aims to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of residents.

"The police will remain in the area until the situation is calm and under control," Amula stated, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace.

Local leaders, including Sop-Sop Sub-County Chairperson William Nyaboro, have called for swift investigations to hold those responsible accountable.

Nyaboro noted that Namisuka wetland has been the site of numerous fatalities over the years, and he urged security forces to act decisively to prevent further loss of life.

"This wetland has seen too many fatalities over the years," he said. "We urge district security heads to act promptly to prevent any further loss of life."

District Chairperson John Okea attributed the violence to longstanding boundary disputes between the two communities, each claiming ownership of the wetland.

Namisuka wetland, a critical water source for the surrounding areas of Tororo and parts of Butaleja District, has been a contentious point for years.

Similar clashes occurred in 2022, resulting in numerous injuries.

Okea stressed the need for clear demarcation of the boundaries to resolve these disputes and promote lasting peace in the area.

"There is a need for clear demarcation to resolve these disputes and bring lasting peace," Okea said.

However, some political leaders have been accused of exacerbating the conflict for their own gain. As tensions remain high, the police presence is expected to serve as a deterrent to further violence.