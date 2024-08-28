Namibia: 'Pohamba's Heroism Etched in Democracy'

It is my distinct honour, on behalf of the government and people of Namibia, to extend our best wishes and sincere congratulations, on the occasion of your excellency's 89th birthday.

Comrade president, your heroic exploits in pursuit of the liberation of Namibia and her people are etched in the fabric of our democracy. Indeed, the path you have walked and your revolutionary footprints remain a great source of inspiration to the majority of Namibians.

While recognising your excellency's invaluable contributions to the liberation struggle, we similarly recall with fondness and admiration the role you have played in an independent Namibia, culminating in your two-term tenure as president, where your astuteness and steady-handed leadership consolidated peace and stability in our nation.

Under your able leadership, Namibia continued to undergo

consistent economic development and transformation. As Namibians, we owe a great deal to your excellency's wisdom, humility and foresight, which enables us to enjoy a nation that is characterised by unity in diversity.

Comrade president, you have always been an inspiration to us. Someone all Namibians can depend on - no matter the situation. As you celebrate another milestone in your extraordinary life, I take this opportunity to wish you good health and wisdom so that you may continue to inspire our younger generations to emulate your noteworthy exploits and follow in your heroic footsteps.

Happy birthday to an incredible and inspirational leader, mentor and comrade! - President Nangolo Mbumba congratulating former president Hifikepunye Pohamba on his 89th birthday