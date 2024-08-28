Gabon: The Gabonese Republic National Day

17 August 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Gabon on the 64th anniversary of your independence.

The United States stand ready to work directly with Gabon as it strives to diversify its economy, strengthen its maritime security, promote United States-Gabon trade, and counter illicit trafficking of its natural resources. Our collaboration to further strengthen conservation efforts demonstrates our shared vision for a safe and prosperous Gabon by combatting wildlife and timber trafficking and supporting Gabon’s invaluable role in environmental conservation.

In the coming year, we will continue to support Gabon’s efforts to promote a transition to a democratically elected government, while remaining committed to working together in pursuit of our common goals of sustainable development and prosperity in the Atlantic Basin, focus on respect for human rights, as well as expanding our economic partnership.

We extend our best wishes for the people of Gabon and look forward to building a stronger partnership.

