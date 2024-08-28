Congo-Kinshasa: Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Matza's Travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania

press release

Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) Helaina Matza will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania from August 21-28 to advance ongoing U.S.-led investments in the development of the Lobito and Trans-Africa Corridor and to explore opportunities to expand the economic corridor to the Indian Ocean.

While in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania, Acting Special Coordinator Matza will also meet with government officials and private sector partners to identify new sustainable infrastructure investment opportunities and deepen our collaboration.