Malawi: DPP Vice President for Centre, Alfred Gangata Going Bankrupt?

The political future of the newly elected vice president for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the center Alfred Gangata is hanging in the balance as the dark shadow of bankruptcy charges is hovering on his head.

Gangata has been taken to court by Taulo and Associates on behalf of Mr Rumtulla Ellias over a K3 500 000 debt which Gangata is said to have incurred after failing to pay in full the money which he got after selling Ellias' vehicle in 2020.

A document in our possession by Taulo and Associates has advised Gangata to pay back the money in full, including interests within 21 days or risk being declared bankrupt.

The documents further indicates that Gangata has been failing to pay the money to Ellias after several reminders hence the court action.

Due to his delay in payment, the summons show that the money has now accumulated to over K10Million due to devaluation, interest rate and collection fees.

Gangata, who owned several businesses at one point, was in the news lately for confiscating a filling station of an unsuspecting client.

His lawyer Chancy Gondwe has challenged the claim of bankruptcy. He says his client is not aware of some judgement/s leading to the bankruptcy charges.

Gangata denied to be served the legal documents physically and had managed to suppress the story from appearing in some reputable media houses.

In an interview Ellias' Lawyer Oscar Taulo confirmed that the DPP vice president has been taken to court and has three weeks to respond.

Taulo said they are waiting for Gangata to respond to their demands before proceeding with other legal action.

"The matter is being handled by Justice Chifundo Kachale at Lilongwe High Court Commercial Division. We are waiting for his compliance," says Taulo.