Morocco, Congo Republic Strengthen Environmental Cooperation

Rabat — Morocco and the Congo Republic have taken a significant step towards reinforcing their bilateral ties in environmental protection and sustainable development. On Tuesday, representatives from both nations signed a memorandum of understanding in Rabat, focusing on collaboration in key areas such as climate change mitigation, biodiversity, and the promotion of green and blue economies.

The agreement was formalized during the official visit of Arlette Soudan-Nonault, the Congo's Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development, and Congo Basin. The visit aimed to assess the progress of initiatives under the Congo Basin Climate Commission (CBCC) and the Congo Basin Blue Fund (CBBF), two critical projects for environmental governance in Central Africa.

Soudan-Nonault also reviewed preparations for upcoming international events, including a donor roundtable and the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the CBCC, alongside discussions about the CBCC's participation in the upcoming COP29 summit.

Morocco's Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, signed the memorandum alongside Soudan-Nonault, who also serves as the Executive Secretary of the CBCC.

The agreement aims to deepen cooperation between the two countries in areas of shared interest, particularly in environmental governance. It outlines joint efforts in environmental assessment, climate change adaptation, resource management, biodiversity conservation, and the advancement of green and blue economies. Additionally, the agreement covers integrated waste management and wastewater treatment.

In a press statement, Minister Benali emphasized the significance of this partnership, marking it as a pivotal moment in the exchange of environmental strategies and experiences between Morocco and the Congo Republic. She highlighted the focus on climate financing, aiming to attract more investment to Africa, with particular emphasis on Morocco and the Congo.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss various projects related to waste recycling and the development of green and blue economies. Benali underscored the importance of these initiatives for the sustainable development of both nations.

Minister Soudan-Nonault expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that the memorandum will further enhance the Congo Republic's cooperation with Morocco in environmental and sustainable development. She emphasized that the agreement covers a broad range of mutual interests, including the fight against climate change and the protection of biodiversity.

The agreement is seen as a tangible outcome of the CBCC's efforts and represents a significant milestone in preparing for COP29. The CBCC, one of three African climate commissions established at the First African Summit of Action for Continental Co-emergence, was initiated by King Mohammed VI during COP22 in Marrakech.