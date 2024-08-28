South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Respond to Questions in the National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon account to the nation on the work of government when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

During this session, President Ramaphosa will, among other questions, brief Parliament on steps government is taking to encourage private sector investments to improve ports, railways and other infrastructure to drive economic growth.

"This will also include expansion of access to agricultural markets for small-scale and emerging farmers as productive sectors of the economy.

"The President will reflect on the alignment of South Africa's foreign policy with the needs of the African continent and steps being taken to ensure that South Africa continues to contribute to promoting African unity and self-determination," the Presidency said in a statement.

Other international issues such as combating illicit trade in illegal substances will also be addressed.

Furthermore, the President will provide updates on the development and strategic goals of the Sovereign Wealth Fund and progress in building housing for the residents of Alexandra.