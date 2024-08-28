Zimbabwe: President Nyusi Leaves

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi left the country this morning after officially opening the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show yesterday.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda and other Senior Government officials.

President Nyusi said Zimbabwe is on the right trajectory in terms of economic development.

"I saw the whole Zimbabwean economy at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show yesterday. I was impressed with what I saw," he said.