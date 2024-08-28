Zimbabwe: 10 Zimbabweans Killed in South Africa Bus Accident

Ten Zimbabweans were killed when a bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident on Tuesday midnight near Makhado town in South Africa's Limpopo province.

The bus was travelling from Bulawayo to Gauteng province. Among those who died were five men and five women.

Limpopo's Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"Limpopo's Member of Executive Committee (MEC), Ms Violet Mathye has learned with sadness about the deaths of 10 passengers, who perished in a bus accident that took place near 3 miles on the N1 around Makhado," read the statement.

"The bus was en route to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe when the accident happened just before midnight on Tuesday. All the deceased are foreign nationals.

"According to reports the bus drove over a roundabout (last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane) at high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process."

The department said the accident scene had since been cleared and that several injured passengers had been taken to different hospitals.

Ms Mathye also sent her condolences to the bereaved families and wished those hospitalised a speedy recovery.

The N1, which has become a death trap for many road users in South Africa, is a major commercial road that links the neighbouring country with the rest of Sadc.