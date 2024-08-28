Zimbabwe: Brigadier General Ndabambi Dies

28 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced the death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi this morning.

In a statement, ZNA director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said: "The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe is saddened to announce the untimely death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi.

"Brig Gen Ndabambi passed on at his farm in Glendale early this morning. He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital."

Mourners are gathered at his farm in Glendale. More details on funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

