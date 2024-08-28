Kenya: MTN's Bayobab Completes Mombasa-Malaba-Busia Fibre Network Installation

28 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Bayobab Kenya, a subsidiary of Bayobab Group and the digital infrastructure arm of MTN Group, has announced the completion of a multi-million shilling fibre network project connecting Mombasa to Malaba and Busia.

The infrastructure, the tech firm said, seeks to improve connectivity across Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The new fibre network line spans over 1,000 kilometres along the Kenya Railway's meter gauge railway line, extending from the coastal city of Mombasa to the border towns of Malaba and Busia.

The network continues into Uganda through Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Its Managing Director, Sylvia Anampiu, expressed pride in the project, adding that the initiative is expected to revolutionise regional connectivity, significantly boosting reliability and internet service delivery in the region.

"Our Mombasa-to-Malaba Fibre Project is a testament to our vision for a connected and empowered country and continent. By connecting Mombasa to Malaba, we aim to create a seamless pathway to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and DRC, fostering economic development and growth across these countries," she said

Bayobab Kenya's latest project follows the successful launch of the first phase of its National Long-Distance Fibre Network in 2022, which also ran from Mombasa to Malaba but followed the Kenya Pipeline route.

The two routes are designed to complement each other, offering enhanced diversity and redundancy, crucial for the delivery of stable and reliable internet services.

The newly launched fibre route is expected to serve as a critical infrastructure backbone for internet service providers (ISPs) looking to expand their services along the route.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.