Kenya: MTN's Bayobab Completes Mombasa-Malaba-Busia Fibre Network Installation

Nairobi — Bayobab Kenya, a subsidiary of Bayobab Group and the digital infrastructure arm of MTN Group, has announced the completion of a multi-million shilling fibre network project connecting Mombasa to Malaba and Busia.

The infrastructure, the tech firm said, seeks to improve connectivity across Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The new fibre network line spans over 1,000 kilometres along the Kenya Railway's meter gauge railway line, extending from the coastal city of Mombasa to the border towns of Malaba and Busia.

The network continues into Uganda through Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Its Managing Director, Sylvia Anampiu, expressed pride in the project, adding that the initiative is expected to revolutionise regional connectivity, significantly boosting reliability and internet service delivery in the region.

"Our Mombasa-to-Malaba Fibre Project is a testament to our vision for a connected and empowered country and continent. By connecting Mombasa to Malaba, we aim to create a seamless pathway to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and DRC, fostering economic development and growth across these countries," she said

Bayobab Kenya's latest project follows the successful launch of the first phase of its National Long-Distance Fibre Network in 2022, which also ran from Mombasa to Malaba but followed the Kenya Pipeline route.

The two routes are designed to complement each other, offering enhanced diversity and redundancy, crucial for the delivery of stable and reliable internet services.

The newly launched fibre route is expected to serve as a critical infrastructure backbone for internet service providers (ISPs) looking to expand their services along the route.