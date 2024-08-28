Uganda: Chaos Erupts in Hoima City Roads Committee Meeting Over Alleged Misuse of Funds

A meeting of the Hoima City Roads Committee ended in chaos and near-physical confrontation between Hoima City Woman MP Asinansi Nyakato and City Secretary for Works, Margaret Monday.

The disagreement centered around allegations from Nyakato that city leaders, including Mayor Brian Kaboyo, had awarded themselves road construction contracts, leading to misappropriated funds and shoddy roadwork.

The meeting, chaired by Patrick Isingoma, MP for Hoima City East, was abruptly adjourned after tensions escalated when Nyakato accused city officials of misusing over shs 500 million allocated for road projects.

The conflict spilled outside the meeting room, drawing the attention of nearby officials and staff.

During an inspection tour of city roads, the committee found inconsistencies between reported expenditures and the actual state of the roads.

For example, funds allocated for grading and maintenance did not reflect the poor conditions of many roads, prompting Isingoma to call for an investigation into the possible mismanagement of funds.

Margaret Monday, who vehemently defended the use of funds, explained that the city had received two tranches of shs500 million each, which were used on various road projects.

She cited specific costs, such as shs143 million for the four-kilometer Kyabalyanga Road and shs147 million for the 5.5-kilometer Kyedikyo Bulinda Kasomoro Road.

Despite her explanations, MPs, including Nyakato, called for an audit to verify the spending.

The meeting descended into disarray when Nyakato accused officials of self-dealing and delivering substandard work, noting that many roads had only minimal improvements, such as bush clearing, and lacked proper drainage systems. She urged local residents and leaders to be vigilant and hold contractors accountable.

Tensions were further exacerbated when Monday revealed that a contractor tasked with supplying murram for the roads had disappeared with shs80 million, an issue she claimed the city was seeking help from the Resident City Commissioner to resolve.

Nyakato and Isingoma condemned the lack of oversight and demanded urgent action to recover the funds and hold those responsible accountable.

As the situation unfolds, Isingoma has directed the city to find the missing contractor and ensure that all future road projects meet the necessary standards for value and accountability.

The events have underscored the urgent need for transparency and effective management of public funds in Hoima City's road infrastructure projects.