Uganda: Primary Seven Pupil Electrocuted While Fetching Bamboo Sticks in Moyo District

In a tragic incident in Moyo District, Emmanuel Vusiku, a Primary Seven candidate from Eremi Primary School in Otce Sub-county, was electrocuted by a high-voltage electricity line.

The 14-year-old pupil, a resident of Paleure Pamuru Village, was reportedly gathering bamboo sticks for home use when the incident occurred in Atra Village. According to eyewitnesses, one of the tall bamboo sticks he was carrying made contact with a high-voltage electric pole, resulting in his instant electrocution.

Superintendent of Police Ignatius Dragudu, the North West Nile Police PRO, confirmed the incident and issued a caution to residents to avoid contact with electrical equipment.

Christopher Buni, the headteacher of Eremi Primary School, described the late Emmanuel as a humble, disciplined, and hardworking pupil. "I am deeply shocked by the loss of one of our pupils. I collected their MOCK regional examination results today, and he had passed in the second grade," Buni said.

Buni also noted that Emmanuel was resourceful and industrious. "He was not solely reliant on his parents for school requirements. Emmanuel had acquired carpentry skills, which he used to earn money to meet his school needs," he added.

This tragic event follows another recent incident where an electrician performing routine maintenance on the Atiak-Moyo high-voltage electricity line was electrocuted in Dzaipi Sub-county, Adjumani District, just a week ago.