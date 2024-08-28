Algeria: Youcef Aouchiche Commits to Implement Balanced Economic System

27 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Ouargla — The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front (FFS) for the presidential election of 7 September, Youcef Aouchiche, committed Monday in the province of Ouargla to implement "a balanced economic system" that gives national competencies "the chance to invest."

Hosting a meeting in Sedrata ( Ouargla), as part of the election campaign, the candidate Youcef Aouchiche affirmed that if elected, he will "implement a balanced economic system that gives national competencies the chance to invest."

Algeria "has the required potentials and competencies to achieve the development leap expected by the people," he said, highlighting the need for the hydrocarbon sector to support the national development and economy.

At the social level, Youcef Aouchiche committed to "fight unemployment, notably among young people," taking into consideration "the particularities and potentials of each region."

He also promised to "review the salaries" and "increase the allowances destined for vulnerable categories," proposing to "allocate a portion of oil tax revenue to fund investments in major projects aimed at creating jobs."

