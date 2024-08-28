Ethiopia Launches Training Program for 20,000+ Tvet Trainers

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has initiated its first comprehensive training program for over 20,000 trainers to enhance understanding of policies, reforms, and disciplines, the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS) announced.

During a press briefing yesterday, MoLS Minister Muferihat Kamil revealed that the ministry has launched the first-ever Training of Trainers (ToT) program for 23,957 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) instructors across 17 centers nationwide. The primary goal of this training is to foster a unified understanding among trainers in all technical and vocational institutes regarding policies, reforms, and professional conduct.

"Competence for TVET excellence is the central theme of this training," Muferihat emphasized.

She further explained that the training aims to improve the capabilities of trainers, enhance the sector's image, and ensure a consistent approach among educators. Key aspects of the training include promoting new ideas in the field, understanding the role of trainers, appreciating education and training policies, fostering entrepreneurship education, developing soft skills, innovation in pedagogy, digital integration, professional identity, and enhancing training quality in TVET.

Muferihat also highlighted that out of 38 reform initiatives undertaken by the ministry, 11 are focused specifically on TVET.

"The training sessions are being conducted in several cities, including Jima, MizanTepi, Wachamo, Hawassa, Arba Minch, Haromaya, Arsi, Jijiga, Bahir Dar, Wollo, Gondar, Mekelle, Assosa, and Addis Ababa, as well as their surrounding areas," she noted.

The Minister underscored MoLS's commitment to skills development aimed at creating competent and proficient citizens on an international scale. Other key ambitions of the ministry include shifting from a supply-led to a demand-led training model, restructuring institutes based on development plans and available resources, expanding demand-based short courses, and transforming TVET institutes into centers of entrepreneurship and productive enterprises.

Additionally, Muferihat highlighted other strategic focus areas, such as integrating patriotism and vocational ethics into institutional culture, promoting manufacturing and engineering, strengthening soft skills, advancing modernization, enhancing partnerships between government and the private sector, and supporting technology banks to bolster skills development.