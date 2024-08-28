Ethiopia Drives Forward Electric Vehicle Adoption

28 August 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By ASHENAFI ANIMUT

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Petroleum and Energy Authority (EPA) announced it is developing a national e-mobility strategy to accelerate the advancement of electric vehicles (EVs) in Ethiopia. The EPA recently organized a panel discussion in collaboration with the Ethio-Germany energy cooperation, focusing on the intersection of electric vehicles and the green economy. The event was attended by ministry representatives, private stakeholders, and other dignitaries.

PEA Director-General Sahrla Abdulahi highlighted that the government is undertaking various initiatives to transform the petroleum sector into a reliable e-mobility sector, contributing to the country's socioeconomic development. She mentioned the establishment of a national steering committee and efforts to identify opportunities to incentivize private sector engagement in the EV industry.

"The authority has implemented digital payment transactions within the fuel system, processing over 233 billion Birr through electronic transactions in the past two years," she stated. However, she noted that the expansion of the parallel market has negatively impacted the digital clean transaction system, emphasizing that fuel transaction and monitoring remain a priority focus.

Electricity Sector Technical Regulation Director Bahiru Oljira stressed the need for the government to prioritize the EV sector by developing comprehensive strategic frameworks and policy shifts to stimulate growth. He pointed out that electric vehicles play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and fossil fuel dependence, supporting Ethiopia's innovation and sustainable development goals.

Given Ethiopia's macroeconomic challenges, including its landlocked status and high fossil fuel consumption, Bahiru highlighted the importance of strengthening the EV-green economy nexus. He noted that Ethiopia spends approximately 4.6 billion USD annually on fossil fuels, affecting the import-export balance.

Mintesnot Gizaw (Asst. Prof.), a researcher and lecturer in Renewable Energy at the Environmental Engineering Department of AAU, emphasized the critical need to leverage Ethiopia's abundant renewable energy resources. He advocated for the deployment of low-carbon technologies to foster a climate-resilient green economy. He also noted that the EV sector significantly contributes to the nation's sustainable development goals and job creation.

During the event, recognition awards were presented to high-performing fuel station companies that have successfully adopted digital transaction systems.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.