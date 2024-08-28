Ethiopian-Born Ambassador to Lead Kamala Harris's Presidential Transition Team

ADDIS ABABA — Ambassador Yohannes Abraham, an Ethiopian-American diplomat, has been appointed to head the presidential transition team for Kamala Harris, the Democratic contender in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election.

Currently managing the daily operations for Kamala Harris, Ambassador Yohannes brings previous experience in leading a presidential transition team. Born in Ethiopia, he is serving as the U.S. ambassador to Southeast Asian countries from his post in Jakarta, but he is set to return to Washington, D.C. soon.

If Vice President Kamala Harris successfully defeats her opponent, Donald Trump, Ambassador Yohannes is expected to play a significant role in forming the new administration's transition team and contributing to policy development.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson highlighted Ambassador Yohannes's contributions to enhancing U.S. relations during his two-year tenure as envoy to Southeast Asian countries. His leadership was also noted in the 2020 transition team for President Joe Biden, according to an NBC News report.

Ambassador Yohannes, 42, has an extensive background, including eight years of service in the White House during Barack Obama's administration. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in business administration, both with top honors.